Mighty Wings

Head over to the NosMall and discover a box which will really make you soar – inside you’ll find some spectacular specialist wings or many other cool items. Pick up the Moonlight Wings Box between 20th June (11 AM) and 27th June (11 AM CEST) and get your chance to fly away with some Lunar Wings, Crystal Wings, Lightning Wings and more!
Moonlight Wings Box
Look forward to one of these surprises:
- Lunar Wings
- Crystal Wings
- Petal Wings
- Onyx Wings
- Blade Wings
- Lightning Wings
- Zephyr Wings
- Fairy Wings
- Mega Titan Wings
- Golden Wings
- 6x Lower SP Protection Scroll
- 6x Higher SP Protection Scroll
- 60x Wings of Friendship
- Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
- 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
- 120x Huge Recovery Potion
- 30x Sealed Vessel
- 6x Fairy Booster
- 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
- 3x Tarot Card Game
Have fun!
The NosTale Team
