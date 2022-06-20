Mighty Wings

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Head over to the NosMall and discover a box which will really make you soar – inside you’ll find some spectacular specialist wings or many other cool items. Pick up the Moonlight Wings Box between 20th June (11 AM) and 27th June (11 AM CEST) and get your chance to fly away with some Lunar Wings, Crystal Wings, Lightning Wings and more!

Moonlight Wings Box

Look forward to one of these surprises:

Lunar Wings

Crystal Wings

Petal Wings

Onyx Wings

Blade Wings

Lightning Wings

Zephyr Wings

Fairy Wings

Mega Titan Wings

Golden Wings

6x Lower SP Protection Scroll

6x Higher SP Protection Scroll

60x Wings of Friendship

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

120x Huge Recovery Potion

30x Sealed Vessel

6x Fairy Booster

5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key

3x Tarot Card Game

Have fun!

The NosTale Team