[1.0.12.2608] Bolivar Hotfix 1 Version Notes

ADDITIONS
- Added an item "Cultures of Latin America" in the Extras menu, to give access to community rewards.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where winner AI would not force surrender and loser AI would not offer surrender in some occasions.
- Fixed an issue where Natural wonders could be cut in half in some occasions.
- Fixed an issue where the Independant People relation increase for a "bribe" or "praise" would last a single turn.
CULTURES OF LATIN AMERICA FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Sapa Inca Guards unit was missing the Centralized Power tech prerequisite to be unlocked.
- Fixed an issue where the Inca Terrace Farm could not be built next to natural wonders that have mountain tiles, if moutains were in another territory, or next to snowy mountains.
MODDING TOOLD FIXES
- Fixed a crash when usign the "run" option in the modding tool.
Changed files in this update