Coronation update for 20 June 2022

Patch 0.20.27

Patch 0.20.27 · Build 8970046

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Pressing M in a settlement will view the settlement instead of the island.
  • Workbenches can be built in any settlement.
  • Double Royal Bed can only be built in Castles and Siege Camps.
  • Royal furniture can also be built in Siege Camps.

Fixes:

  • Changed mob quests to use the number of mobs spawned and killed instead of an array, which should fix the Bandit Raid and Dangerous Lands quest.
  • Reassigning villagers' hometown was not removing their names and ownership of their previous beds.
  • Villagers walking around randomly instead of walking to their beds.
