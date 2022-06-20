Patch 0.20.27

Changes:
- Pressing M in a settlement will view the settlement instead of the island.
- Workbenches can be built in any settlement.
- Double Royal Bed can only be built in Castles and Siege Camps.
- Royal furniture can also be built in Siege Camps.
Fixes:
- Changed mob quests to use the number of mobs spawned and killed instead of an array, which should fix the Bandit Raid and Dangerous Lands quest.
- Reassigning villagers' hometown was not removing their names and ownership of their previous beds.
- Villagers walking around randomly instead of walking to their beds.
