The Monster Breeder update for 20 June 2022

Localization

The Monster Breeder update for 20 June 2022 · Build 8969440

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

This update focuses mainly on localization but includes some minor changes like custom difficulty and pop-up tooltips for beginners. All localizations were made by DeepL automatic translater algorithm.

Added:

  • Localization for German
  • Localization for French
  • Localization for Simplified Chinese
  • Custom difficulty
  • Beginners Tooltips
  • Clear messages button

Fixed:

  • Resist Frost and Resist Fire potions did not work in Ice Dome and Caldera arenas.
  • The background image wasn't in the correct position on the monster breeding panel.
  • Messages disappear after loading.
  • The effects of Fire, Frost, Shock, and Poison Extract do not add up when using multiple potions.
  • Poisoning the enemy with Marsh Venom and Frostwind Venom does not decrease strength or agility.
