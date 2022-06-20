Hi!
This update focuses mainly on localization but includes some minor changes like custom difficulty and pop-up tooltips for beginners. All localizations were made by DeepL automatic translater algorithm.
Added:
- Localization for German
- Localization for French
- Localization for Simplified Chinese
- Custom difficulty
- Beginners Tooltips
- Clear messages button
Fixed:
- Resist Frost and Resist Fire potions did not work in Ice Dome and Caldera arenas.
- The background image wasn't in the correct position on the monster breeding panel.
- Messages disappear after loading.
- The effects of Fire, Frost, Shock, and Poison Extract do not add up when using multiple potions.
- Poisoning the enemy with Marsh Venom and Frostwind Venom does not decrease strength or agility.
