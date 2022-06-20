 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 20 June 2022

0.2.43 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Yaw rotation has been made faster.
  • Increased the attack power of melee attacks.
  • When approaching an enemy, the player now goes into slow motion.
  • A sound effect is now played when the player goes into slow motion and when the player goes back out of slow motion.

Added functions

  • Added an item to speed up yaw rotation.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that the button disappears after setting a key in the key configurator.
  • Fixed a bug that enemy bullets penetrate the crate.
