0.2.43 has been released

Adjustments
- Yaw rotation has been made faster.
- Increased the attack power of melee attacks.
- When approaching an enemy, the player now goes into slow motion.
- A sound effect is now played when the player goes into slow motion and when the player goes back out of slow motion.
Added functions
- Added an item to speed up yaw rotation.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that the button disappears after setting a key in the key configurator.
- Fixed a bug that enemy bullets penetrate the crate.
Changed files in this update