Patch 0.16.4

GENERAL
- DirectX 12 is now enabled by default
GAME MECHANICS
Menu
Settings
- On your first match played the game will auto detect your visual settings and adjust them automatically.
SFX
- Lowered the occurrences of Voice Lines.
- Adjusted the Death and Spawn SFX for Raptors and Alpha Raptor to help players tell the difference.
- Adjusted Murdock LMB SFX.
- Steel SFX redesign.
BUG FIXES
Heroes
Crunch
CRUNCH PUNCH (P)
- Will now appropriately show stacks on the passive indicator.
Boris
BLOOD LUST (P)
- Will now work on all targets not only heroes.
Map
Duo Lane
TIER ONE TOWER
- Fixed a part of the terrain by Dawn side T1 that players could get stuck on.
Jungle
ALPHA RAPTOR
- Fixed an issue causing the bite attack to not do damage.
RED BUFF
- Fixed an issue causing Red Buff to not lose aggro when out of its attack range.
Menu
Parties
- Can no longer accept invalid invites
- Will no longer show default avatar when first joining parties.
Settings
- Fixed an issue with the apply button not saving all settings.
- Exiting a screen without an apply button will now auto apply the changed settings.
- Fixed an issue where logging out wouldn’t remove your saved password.
- On your first match played the game will now auto detect your visual settings and adjust them automatically.
SFX
Riktor
- Fixed an issue with Riktor's LMB sound not being attached to the hero.
GRIM.exe
- Fixed an issue with GRIM's Ion Mode (E) sound not being attached to the hero.
BALANCE
Aspects
Warlock
- Warlock - Reduced Bonus Damage from 16% -> 15%.
Heroes
Lt. Belica
Neural Disruptor (R):
- Fixed an issue where activating stasis during the animation would allow you to move while in stasis.
Countess
DARK DRAIN (P)
- Removed - No longer grants a percentage of Countess’ Base Health back on kill.
- New - Countess now regenerates a percentage of her slain targets Maximum Health (2.5% from minions / 15% from heroes) over 2 seconds occurring every 0.5 seconds, scaling with her total Energy Power (1% per 100 EP from minions / 5% per 100 EP from heroes).
BLADE SIPHON (RMB)
- Removed - No longer grants bonus damage based on next ability used against a target after hitting Blade Siphon.
DARK TIDE (E)
- Width increased from 200 -> 300 units.
- Range increased from 650 -> 850 units.
Feng Mao
- Basic Attack Timer increased from 1.15 -> 1.2 seconds.
IMPERIAL SENTENCE (R)
- Movement Penalty increased from 50% -> 75% while casting.
- Cooldown increased from 120/100/80 -> 150/120/90.
- Mana Cost changed from 100/110/120 -> 100 at all levels.
Grux
CHALLENGER’S RAGE (R)
- Duration increased from 10 -> 12 seconds at all levels.
CRUSHING BLOWS (P)
- Bonus Damage BAD Scaling increased from 10/15/20/25/30% -> 30% at all levels.
Murdock
STATIC TRAP (E)
- Removed - Traps no longer slow enemy units or stun pushed enemy units.
- New - Now can hold up to 3 charges on a 30 second recharge time, with a 2 second mini-cooldown between placements.
- New - Traps now Root enemy units for 1 second at all levels.
- Lifetime of traps reduced from 60 at all levels -> 30/35/40/45/50.
Items
Cloak of Fortune
- Lifesteal from Overdrive proc increased from 10% -> 15%.
Cube of Balance
- Can no longer be activated while under the effects of hard CC.
Enlightened Saber
- Vision Radius increased from 600 -> 800 units.
- Increased Cooldown Reduction from 15 -> 20.
- Reduced Physical Penetration from 12 -> 10.
- Reduced Gold Cost from 2600 -> 2400.
Magus Crossbow
- Energy Power Scaling increased from 15% -> 20%.
- Attack Speed increased from 45 -> 50.
Nirvana Jewel
- Can no longer be activated while under the effects of hard CC.
Radiant Poise
- Can no longer be activated while under the effects of hard CC.
— Strange Matter Team
Changed files in this update