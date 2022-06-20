 Skip to content

Fault update for 20 June 2022

Patch 0.16.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8968590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL

  • DirectX 12 is now enabled by default

GAME MECHANICS

Settings
  • On your first match played the game will auto detect your visual settings and adjust them automatically.
SFX
  • Lowered the occurrences of Voice Lines.
  • Adjusted the Death and Spawn SFX for Raptors and Alpha Raptor to help players tell the difference.
  • Adjusted Murdock LMB SFX.
  • Steel SFX redesign.

BUG FIXES

Heroes

Crunch

CRUNCH PUNCH (P)

  • Will now appropriately show stacks on the passive indicator.

Boris

BLOOD LUST (P)

  • Will now work on all targets not only heroes.

Map

Duo Lane

TIER ONE TOWER

  • Fixed a part of the terrain by Dawn side T1 that players could get stuck on.
Jungle

ALPHA RAPTOR

  • Fixed an issue causing the bite attack to not do damage.

RED BUFF

  • Fixed an issue causing Red Buff to not lose aggro when out of its attack range.
Parties
  • Can no longer accept invalid invites
  • Will no longer show default avatar when first joining parties.
Settings
  • Fixed an issue with the apply button not saving all settings.
  • Exiting a screen without an apply button will now auto apply the changed settings.
  • Fixed an issue where logging out wouldn’t remove your saved password.
  • On your first match played the game will now auto detect your visual settings and adjust them automatically.

SFX

Riktor
  • Fixed an issue with Riktor's LMB sound not being attached to the hero.

GRIM.exe
  • Fixed an issue with GRIM's Ion Mode (E) sound not being attached to the hero.

BALANCE

Aspects

Warlock
  • Warlock - Reduced Bonus Damage from 16% -> 15%.

Heroes

Lt. Belica

Neural Disruptor (R):

  • Fixed an issue where activating stasis during the animation would allow you to move while in stasis.

Countess

DARK DRAIN (P)

  • Removed - No longer grants a percentage of Countess’ Base Health back on kill.
  • New - Countess now regenerates a percentage of her slain targets Maximum Health (2.5% from minions / 15% from heroes) over 2 seconds occurring every 0.5 seconds, scaling with her total Energy Power (1% per 100 EP from minions / 5% per 100 EP from heroes).

BLADE SIPHON (RMB)

  • Removed - No longer grants bonus damage based on next ability used against a target after hitting Blade Siphon.

DARK TIDE (E)

  • Width increased from 200 -> 300 units.
  • Range increased from 650 -> 850 units.

Feng Mao
  • Basic Attack Timer increased from 1.15 -> 1.2 seconds.

IMPERIAL SENTENCE (R)

  • Movement Penalty increased from 50% -> 75% while casting.
  • Cooldown increased from 120/100/80 -> 150/120/90.
  • Mana Cost changed from 100/110/120 -> 100 at all levels.

Grux

CHALLENGER’S RAGE (R)

  • Duration increased from 10 -> 12 seconds at all levels.

CRUSHING BLOWS (P)

  • Bonus Damage BAD Scaling increased from 10/15/20/25/30% -> 30% at all levels.

Murdock

STATIC TRAP (E)

  • Removed - Traps no longer slow enemy units or stun pushed enemy units.
  • New - Now can hold up to 3 charges on a 30 second recharge time, with a 2 second mini-cooldown between placements.
  • New - Traps now Root enemy units for 1 second at all levels.
  • Lifetime of traps reduced from 60 at all levels -> 30/35/40/45/50.

Items

Cloak of Fortune
  • Lifesteal from Overdrive proc increased from 10% -> 15%.

Cube of Balance
  • Can no longer be activated while under the effects of hard CC.

Enlightened Saber
  • Vision Radius increased from 600 -> 800 units.
  • Increased Cooldown Reduction from 15 -> 20.
  • Reduced Physical Penetration from 12 -> 10.
  • Reduced Gold Cost from 2600 -> 2400.

Magus Crossbow
  • Energy Power Scaling increased from 15% -> 20%.
  • Attack Speed increased from 45 -> 50.

Nirvana Jewel
  • Can no longer be activated while under the effects of hard CC.

Radiant Poise
  • Can no longer be activated while under the effects of hard CC.

— Strange Matter Team

