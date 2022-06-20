 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead Event update for 20 June 2022

Patch 2.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8968444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 2.2.1

  • Fixed creature attack range, no more hugging monsters and other players to attack them.
  • Fixed loud sound upon entering Crystal Cave dungeon.
  • Fixed issue with gravity for Tremor.
  • Raised the general size of all creatures per level.
  • Changed all shadows in the game to two sided to not show the model bones in the shadow anymore.
  • Removed the black comic style outline around the graphics.
  • Removed toon graphic shaders and textures.
  • Changed to HD graphics.
  • Changed around some monster spawn points to make the world feel less empty.
  • Added 2 more alien invasion locations.
  • Adjusted "Armor Breaker" to now have a chance to apply based on its level and made sure it works for players and monsters.
  • Adjusted Crystal King bosses to do less damage but be more tanky in return.
  • Adjusted Titan Set a bit was just giving too much armor and block making PVP against it impossible.
  • Adjusted Tremor skill Burrow Underground to be 10 second duration at max level.
  • Adjusted Tremor Burrow effect.
  • Raised size of all creatures.
  • Increased size of the creature preview in the creature creation screen.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link