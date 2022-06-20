Patch 2.2.1
- Fixed creature attack range, no more hugging monsters and other players to attack them.
- Fixed loud sound upon entering Crystal Cave dungeon.
- Fixed issue with gravity for Tremor.
- Raised the general size of all creatures per level.
- Changed all shadows in the game to two sided to not show the model bones in the shadow anymore.
- Removed the black comic style outline around the graphics.
- Removed toon graphic shaders and textures.
- Changed to HD graphics.
- Changed around some monster spawn points to make the world feel less empty.
- Added 2 more alien invasion locations.
- Adjusted "Armor Breaker" to now have a chance to apply based on its level and made sure it works for players and monsters.
- Adjusted Crystal King bosses to do less damage but be more tanky in return.
- Adjusted Titan Set a bit was just giving too much armor and block making PVP against it impossible.
- Adjusted Tremor skill Burrow Underground to be 10 second duration at max level.
- Adjusted Tremor Burrow effect.
- Raised size of all creatures.
- Increased size of the creature preview in the creature creation screen.
