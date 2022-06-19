 Skip to content

Peglin update for 19 June 2022

v0.7.28 Haglin Hotfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8968048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Haglin's Satchel should now grant the correct number of orbs and upgrades.
  • Haglin Scenario should no longer hide the Upgrade option when declining an upgrade.
  • Fixed issues where returning to menu during battle could result in the game going unresponsive.
  • Brick Pegs that have been previously cleared now have a slightly different colour to show which ones will be cleared during navigation.
  • Mirror Removal scenario now states the correct amount of damage for choosing an orb to remove.

Changed files in this update

