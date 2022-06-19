- Haglin's Satchel should now grant the correct number of orbs and upgrades.
- Haglin Scenario should no longer hide the Upgrade option when declining an upgrade.
- Fixed issues where returning to menu during battle could result in the game going unresponsive.
- Brick Pegs that have been previously cleared now have a slightly different colour to show which ones will be cleared during navigation.
- Mirror Removal scenario now states the correct amount of damage for choosing an orb to remove.
Peglin update for 19 June 2022
v0.7.28 Haglin Hotfix Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update