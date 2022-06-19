Major Update Announcement: 0.6

Hey friends,

At the beginning of May, we showed you new models of sights that will be added in the next update. Since then, we have worked hard to make the game better.

Initially, we did not plan to make this update so large, but it turned out that way.

Today we will tell you about these changes that are waiting for you in the global update - 0.6

Let's start with the main thing - the Loadout system in battle.

Now you will be able to change weapons, as well as configure modules directly in the game session. You no longer need to leave the server and go to the main menu to change your loadout.

You can just choose another weapon before deployment.





We have made 2 different interfaces for loadout: Compact and Full.

In the compact, you can quickly select any weapon from the inventory.

In this mode, you can also view the connected modules to the selected weapon.

Thus, it allows you to change the current weapon to another, so you can quickly change your playstyle. For example, you are using M16A4 and decide you want to start using a sniper, just select the M24. The attachments you had used last on the gun will automatically be equiped.



In full mode, you will get full customization of weapons and, in the future, your character.

At the moment, here you can choose another weapon and install any of the modules you have on the weapon.

This viewing mode will be improved in the future.



In the last major update, some weapon models were updated.

In update 0.6, we updated the rest of the weapon models. Now every weapon in the game has an improved model.

We will show you some of the new models now, and the rest at the release of the update.

Let's start with Glock. Last time we showed you the updated Glock 17 model.





But we have improved the model even more. So, look at the final result.





Colt 1911. This is the very first gun that every new player gets. And of course we had to improve it, because the first impressions of the game matter greatly.





AK74M. This versatile rifle has long required an upgrade to the model, finally we can show you an improved version of this weapon:





And the last updated model that we will show today is the Mk14 (formerly the M14) - everyone's favorite Marksman rifle. Just like the others, it got a greatly improved appearance:





These are not all the changes that are waiting for you in the 0.6 update

You will be able to see the full list of all changes at the time of the official release of the update.

About the release date: At the moment we don't have an exact date. We have already started closed testing.

If you want to take part in closed testing, take a look at our Patreon. In the near future, we will invite supporters from Patreon (level "+++" and higher) to a closed testing.

We also plan to conduct open public testing among all players. We will publish more news about it when we are ready.

You can also join our Discord to learn about important events and announcements.

Thank you all for your patience and support!

We'll see you on the battlefield.

-Polygon Team