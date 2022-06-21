 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 21 June 2022

Survival Mode & Gameplay Polish

Share · View all patches · Build 8967977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Survival Mode

  • A new game mode available for every table along with online leaderboards.
  • Every table starts with a 3 ball multi-ball. You only have 1 life.
  • Life Saver & Extra Life is disabled on every table.
  • An achievement is unlocked for playing this mode as well as the ability to play as a volleyball.

Misc.

  • The Rollovers on Training Tracks and Practice Playground now sink into the table when the ball rolls over them.
  • Audio on Raceways has been moved to the DMD slider.
  • Balls now play a sound when colliding with other balls. Sports balls have different audio than animals/pinball.
  • Survival Mode added to the "How to Play" screen.
  • Cosmetics section on the "How to Play" screen has been expanded.
  • Background on "How to Play" screen made darker for easier readability.
  • Fixed a bug on the "How to Play" screen not displaying the correct text.
  • Bouncy Mushrooms on Wonderful Willows have had their volumes decreased.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you heard a beep whenever loading a new table.
  • Fixed a bug where the DMD volumes weren't always saved correctly.
