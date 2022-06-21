Survival Mode & Gameplay Polish

Survival Mode
- A new game mode available for every table along with online leaderboards.
- Every table starts with a 3 ball multi-ball. You only have 1 life.
- Life Saver & Extra Life is disabled on every table.
- An achievement is unlocked for playing this mode as well as the ability to play as a volleyball.
Misc.
- The Rollovers on Training Tracks and Practice Playground now sink into the table when the ball rolls over them.
- Audio on Raceways has been moved to the DMD slider.
- Balls now play a sound when colliding with other balls. Sports balls have different audio than animals/pinball.
- Survival Mode added to the "How to Play" screen.
- Cosmetics section on the "How to Play" screen has been expanded.
- Background on "How to Play" screen made darker for easier readability.
- Fixed a bug on the "How to Play" screen not displaying the correct text.
- Bouncy Mushrooms on Wonderful Willows have had their volumes decreased.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where you heard a beep whenever loading a new table.
- Fixed a bug where the DMD volumes weren't always saved correctly.
