Dungeons of Edera update for 19 June 2022

Dungeons of Edera: Patch 1.02

Build 8967943

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail adventurers!

Pushing out a few key QOL and bug fixes - check out the full details below

1.02

  • Hitstun/Hitstop reworked
  • Option to disable Hitstun/Hitstop added to options
  • Title Screen UI Fixes
  • Reduced stunlock buffer time for enemies - after 5 hits enemies will be immune to further stunlock for 2 seconds (Bosses 3 hits)
  • Fix to Necromancer Boss Spawn
  • Retire Achievement Fix
  • Numerous Spelling Fixes in Lore
  • Blizzard Spell - increase number of icicles from 8 to 12
  • Additional loading tips
  • Updated Spell Descriptions to clarify requirements
  • Added Spell Cost to Spell Toolip

