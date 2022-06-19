Dungeons of Edera: Patch 1.02

Hail adventurers!
Pushing out a few key QOL and bug fixes - check out the full details below
1.02
- Hitstun/Hitstop reworked
- Option to disable Hitstun/Hitstop added to options
- Title Screen UI Fixes
- Reduced stunlock buffer time for enemies - after 5 hits enemies will be immune to further stunlock for 2 seconds (Bosses 3 hits)
- Fix to Necromancer Boss Spawn
- Retire Achievement Fix
- Numerous Spelling Fixes in Lore
- Blizzard Spell - increase number of icicles from 8 to 12
- Additional loading tips
- Updated Spell Descriptions to clarify requirements
- Added Spell Cost to Spell Toolip
