Tales From Hoia Baciu Forest update for 19 June 2022

Update Notes for 20.6.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8967751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The story continues. It's UFO time!

  • AI improved.
  • Bugs fixed.

New updates soon.

