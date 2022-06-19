You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Gameplay: Rewrote game loop to save up to 4.5ms every frame, dramatically improving performance on slower devices
- Gameplay: Removed RDR counter from the top right of the screen. Current settings are now represented in the FPS label
- Options: Replaced RenderFPS with new option "Frame Rate"
- Frame Rate: The options are 60 FPS, 30 FPS, and Dynamic
- Frame Rate: Dynamic is the default setting for non-mobile devices
- Frame Rate: 30 FPS is the default setting for mobile devices and recommended for slower devices
