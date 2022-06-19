 Skip to content

Void Grimm update for 19 June 2022

Update: Secondary Loadouts For Ships And Global Leaderboard

Both ships now have a secondary loadout centered around "Edge" cards. These cards reduce your shield, but are much more powerful compared to similar cards. (This effect can not damage you. So if you have no shield than you can play these cards with no drawbacks.)
Additionally there is a global leaderboard to show who are the top players of Void Grimm. Do you got what it takes?

Gameplay

  • Secondary loadout for Makara and Void Grimm. (Effectively doubling the number of playable ships.)
  • Global Highscore

New Mechanic

Edge Cards: Edge cards are VERY powerful, but they reduce shield every time you play them. This shield reduction will not damage you. So if you have 0 shield and an edge card would reduce your shield by 30, you get the powerful effect without the drawback.

New Cards

  • Edge Shield
  • Edge Slasher
  • Edge Ravager
  • Malfunction

Balancing

  • Makara cards made stronger
  • Makara starts with more shield
  • Smaller changes for some cards

Others

  • Damage cards now show the damage in the description (taking Strength, Marked and Armor into account)
  • Various minor changes, bugfixes, etc.
