Please Fix The Road update for 19 June 2022

Patch Notes | 1.1.7 (19 June 2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented a possible workaround for a bug, where on a very rare occasion you wouldn't be able to use the current tool until you open and close the options menu when playing on a gamepad. This simple bug has been haunting me for a long time. Only saw it on Twitch streams a few times, and today I saw it again.
  • Fixed an issue, where the readability grid would be rendered over the tool indicators.

