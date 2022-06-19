- Implemented a possible workaround for a bug, where on a very rare occasion you wouldn't be able to use the current tool until you open and close the options menu when playing on a gamepad. This simple bug has been haunting me for a long time. Only saw it on Twitch streams a few times, and today I saw it again.
- Fixed an issue, where the readability grid would be rendered over the tool indicators.
Please Fix The Road update for 19 June 2022
Patch Notes | 1.1.7 (19 June 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update