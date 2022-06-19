v0.1.6.1 Update - Hotfix

Hello.
We did hotfix to fix bugs.
About v0.1.6.1 update.
Hotfixes
Dash duration and distance slightly reduced.
Fixed an issue where parrying tutorial could not proceed when the tutorial was progressing with the language set to English.
Fixed an issue where unset keys would work when setting pad keys.
- If you have had the same issue, Please initialize the keyboard mouse/pad keys and bind it again.
- Fixed an issue where the description and confirmation text were incorrectly positioned when using the teleporter.
- Permanent Generator is being renewed. If you defeat Don sagnan, Early Access will end!
Thank you.
