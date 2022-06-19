 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 19 June 2022

v0.1.6.1 Update - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

We did hotfix to fix bugs.

About v0.1.6.1 update.

  • Hotfixes

  • Dash duration and distance slightly reduced.

  • Fixed an issue where parrying tutorial could not proceed when the tutorial was progressing with the language set to English.

  • Fixed an issue where unset keys would work when setting pad keys.

  • If you have had the same issue, Please initialize the keyboard mouse/pad keys and bind it again.
  • Fixed an issue where the description and confirmation text were incorrectly positioned when using the teleporter.
  • Permanent Generator is being renewed. If you defeat Don sagnan, Early Access will end!

Thank you.

