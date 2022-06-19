Loading bugfixes and better sunsets

Hey cyberpunnkers! A quick bug fixing and adjustment update this week:

🩹Fixed a bug where some cities in the Low Lands of Great Florida were not loading after save

🩹Fixed a bug where some cities that had canals intersecting with natural canals were not loading after save

📈 Improved the sunset and daylight appearance for icy lands (Greenland Autonomous Zone for example), cold lands (Canada Trade Authority for example) and tropical lands (Low Lands of Great Florida, Arhuaco, and more)