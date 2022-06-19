- Leaderboards - Best times in both Victory and Escape mode are recorded now - if the time is achieved in New Game +, the entry has a little + sign as well.
- Animation adjustment: when an executed enemy falls down and doesn't die, it plays get up animation instead of blending into idle
- Lowered knockback across all weapons
- Fixed several enemy outline issues
- Fixed Trade Off Charm imbalance - critical damage is now properly multiplied
- Fixed scaling issues of dropped loot icon when dropped in certain areas
- Fixed Backstab Charm teleporting player on the second attack instead of the first
- Fixed parrying on Laser Mage Knights
Loot River update for 19 June 2022
1.0.8 - Leaderboards!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update