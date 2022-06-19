 Skip to content

Loot River update for 19 June 2022

1.0.8 - Leaderboards!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Leaderboards - Best times in both Victory and Escape mode are recorded now - if the time is achieved in New Game +, the entry has a little + sign as well.
  • Animation adjustment: when an executed enemy falls down and doesn't die, it plays get up animation instead of blending into idle
  • Lowered knockback across all weapons
  • Fixed several enemy outline issues
  • Fixed Trade Off Charm imbalance - critical damage is now properly multiplied
  • Fixed scaling issues of dropped loot icon when dropped in certain areas
  • Fixed Backstab Charm teleporting player on the second attack instead of the first
  • Fixed parrying on Laser Mage Knights
