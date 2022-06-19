- Exit to desktop button moved to a separate panel, has a red highlight and requires a confirmation to exit the game.
- A new popup will appear, that teaches you how to reset the current tool the first time you use the Copy Tool. Some players, even at 30+ levels didn't know, that they can right-click or press the east gamepad button for this. This will also appear for existing players, because I can't confirm if you already know about this (I didn't track resets before update).
- You can now open the options menu at the very beginning of the game (before intro credits) and in the tutorial at level 1.
- Fixed minor issue with keyboard/gamepad navigation in options.
Please Fix The Road update for 19 June 2022
Patch Notes | 1.1.6 (19 June 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
