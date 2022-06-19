 Skip to content

Upirja update for 19 June 2022

New patch for last chapter and Revenants game

Share · View all patches · Build 8966862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here the list of the improvements released:

  1. in the last chapter, there is a checkpoint before to kill Mirna
  2. solved some bugs on Mirna behaviour in the final battle
  3. in the Revenants minigame now there are the following new features:
  • three difficulty levels: easy, hard and impossible (100, 200 or 300 revenants to be killed)
  • when your health is under 50 lifepoints, for each vampire you hit, you will earn one lifepoint
  • there are red crosses that gives you 100% health
  • new weapon! You can pick up some wood logs to throw them against the revenants, just change your weapon by right mouse button click
