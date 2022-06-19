New patch for last chapter and Revenants game

Here the list of the improvements released:
- in the last chapter, there is a checkpoint before to kill Mirna
- solved some bugs on Mirna behaviour in the final battle
- in the Revenants minigame now there are the following new features:
- three difficulty levels: easy, hard and impossible (100, 200 or 300 revenants to be killed)
- when your health is under 50 lifepoints, for each vampire you hit, you will earn one lifepoint
- there are red crosses that gives you 100% health
- new weapon! You can pick up some wood logs to throw them against the revenants, just change your weapon by right mouse button click