Kaverini Nuuk Adventures update for 19 June 2022

Kaverini Nuuk Adventures Update 1.0.1!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.1 Changelog:

  • Looped music works correctly in Level 2
  • Typo fixed in Torrak Anorak dialogue.
  • Defeating the Rockin' Rhino Employed by the Tourist Board in Level 8 now removes him from the map.
  • If the "Dance to the Walrus" song is still playing and you go to the top floor of the Brooklyn nightclub, the song is now correctly deactivated.
  • The dialogue plays correctly when you tell the Jumpscare man in Level 11 that you don't want to see Jumpscares.
  • Typo fixed in the dialogue that plays before you encounter the Eider Duck
  • Typo fixed in the Level 14 Intro Dialogue
  • Steam Cloud saves now cover custom-drawn characters and pets.

