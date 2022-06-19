Kaverini Nuuk Adventures Update 1.0.1!

1.0.1 Changelog:
- Looped music works correctly in Level 2
- Typo fixed in Torrak Anorak dialogue.
- Defeating the Rockin' Rhino Employed by the Tourist Board in Level 8 now removes him from the map.
- If the "Dance to the Walrus" song is still playing and you go to the top floor of the Brooklyn nightclub, the song is now correctly deactivated.
- The dialogue plays correctly when you tell the Jumpscare man in Level 11 that you don't want to see Jumpscares.
- Typo fixed in the dialogue that plays before you encounter the Eider Duck
- Typo fixed in the Level 14 Intro Dialogue
- Steam Cloud saves now cover custom-drawn characters and pets.
Changed files in this update