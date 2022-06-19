 Skip to content

Neodori Forever update for 19 June 2022

Version 1.0.3

Hello everyone!
We are currently trying to solve the issues many users are encountering with controller inputs. There will be a patch within next week that will try address those hiccups.
Thanks for your patience!

In the meanwhile, here is the changelog for this latest patch (1.0.3):

1.0.3 (Jun 19 2022)

New

  • Added a new song: NEUROBEAT

Fixes

  • Fixed bug involving wrong rotation speed on the car selection screen and for collectables. This was only observable on certain machine configurations
  • Fixed Rival behaviour in Endless Mode:
  • You can no longer race more than a rival at once
  • Race Won/Lost popups now show up again
  • Fixed song randomization
  • Fixed total distance stat that would wrongly reset
