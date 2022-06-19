Version 1.0.3

Hello everyone!
We are currently trying to solve the issues many users are encountering with controller inputs. There will be a patch within next week that will try address those hiccups.
Thanks for your patience!
In the meanwhile, here is the changelog for this latest patch (1.0.3):
1.0.3 (Jun 19 2022)
New
- Added a new song: NEUROBEAT
Fixes
- Fixed bug involving wrong rotation speed on the car selection screen and for collectables. This was only observable on certain machine configurations
- Fixed Rival behaviour in Endless Mode:
- You can no longer race more than a rival at once
- Race Won/Lost popups now show up again
- Fixed song randomization
- Fixed total distance stat that would wrongly reset
Changed files in this update