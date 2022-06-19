1.8.5 Official Version Released

The beta version of this update is the same as the official version without switching channels
Changelog
- Fix the crash when connecting to a new bluetooth device in the previous version
- Fix the problem that the icon in the deleted folder of the previous version of the application library is invalid
- Fixed the problem that the previous version of myfinder could not automatically switch the corresponding screen
- Redesigned Preferences section interface
- Myfinder adds a microphone icon, which can be turned on in Preferences - Sound, or you can set shortcut keys to control the volume of the microphone
- Myfinder control center adds microphone access program display function, when there is a program using the microphone, the control center will display the program in use
- Added super top-level function. After opening, the program window can go to the top level of the system, including the Windows lock screen interface, which can be opened in Preferences - Global Settings
Supplementary notes on the super top level
- If the program is installed in the C drive, you can directly start this effect. If it is installed in another partition, a copy of the exe program will be copied to the C:\Program Files\MyDockFinder directory, and the program installation directory will be saved in config.ini. If enabled The program cannot be started after the super-top, and the entire folder C:\Program Files\MyDockFinder needs to be deleted manually. Currently only 64-bit operating systems can enable this feature, because this permission is very high to prevent others from using it to do bad things
- At present, it is known that there will be other program window activation problems after opening, and the window cannot be activated to the top of the screen after clicking the window with the mouse. If this problem occurs frequently, you can turn off the super top level. The reason is still under investigation.
Changed files in this update