MagicShop3D update for 19 June 2022

2022/06/19 Update

2022/06/19 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 14 new Animations (Wife, Alita, Cheer, Zombie, Nurse, FireStar, Ruri, Archer, Claire, Chanli, Mechanic, BlackCat, WildFox, Knight)
-Added 20 new Fails and replaced repeating ones with it.
-Fixed Car Chase, Flappy Wizard and Falling arrows minigames.

