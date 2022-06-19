-Added 14 new Animations (Wife, Alita, Cheer, Zombie, Nurse, FireStar, Ruri, Archer, Claire, Chanli, Mechanic, BlackCat, WildFox, Knight)
-Added 20 new Fails and replaced repeating ones with it.
-Fixed Car Chase, Flappy Wizard and Falling arrows minigames.
MagicShop3D update for 19 June 2022
2022/06/19 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
