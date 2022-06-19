ADDITIONS
- New policy category: Occupation. Bringing 4 new policies: Balanced approach, aggressive approach, Secret police and Forced labor.
- New achievement: Tyrant (enabling the Forced labor policy).
- New input field to set the original owner of a tile. Since a lot of scenarios have Germany occupy some bits of countries and since now production and manpower values are based on occupation, starting Europe 1941 would give you crazy manpower due to the fact that the game thinks all VPs in France and other countries actually belong to Germany. With this new input field, you will be able to say this VP does belong to Germany now but its original owner is France. This way this VP will be considered occupied and not a German one, creating rebellions with partisans as well.
- Garrison unit (for 33 countries). Costs not much but doesn’t do much either, just used to fight partisans and make sure nobody with paratroopers will take your cities from behind :) Free up a lot of manpower for making actual offensive troops.
CHANGES
- Occupied tiles will no longer give as much income as they did before. They used to give 100% of production, I think it makes sense that this value should be capped at 25%.
- Ideologies are now shown in the diplomacy panel.
- Added starting HQ points to most if not all quick games scenarios.
- Graphics for supply depots (Thank you Kelvin).
- Yugoslavia counters from red to purple.
- Made paratroopers a bit less OP.
Changed files in this update