- Added ladders and stairs on C on BloodCells maps
- First tweaks of grenade launcher visuals and audio
- Fixed bug, causing not visible real time shadows on static objects on "Fantastic" and "Beautiful" graphics settings
- Some other audio changes
- Final adjustment of shotgun
- Fixed not working gun damage boost for players below level 20
- "Fastest" graphic setting got further reduction in texture quality
WAR DUST update for 19 June 2022
Little Sunday update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
