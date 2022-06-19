 Skip to content

WAR DUST update for 19 June 2022

Little Sunday update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ladders and stairs on C on BloodCells maps
  • First tweaks of grenade launcher visuals and audio
  • Fixed bug, causing not visible real time shadows on static objects on "Fantastic" and "Beautiful" graphics settings
  • Some other audio changes
  • Final adjustment of shotgun
  • Fixed not working gun damage boost for players below level 20
  • "Fastest" graphic setting got further reduction in texture quality

WAR DUST Content Depot 957791
