Schwarzerblitz update for 19 June 2022

Schwarzerblitz v1.4.7 - Minor balance update

Build 8966308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.4.7 - Minor balance update

Balance patch to fix a couple legacy characters and remove some unwanted interactions.

Character adjustments

Kaya
  • Removed her mid-screen Sukeban Takedown combo, which was completely accidental
  • Added a Mid and Low option to some of her strings
Krave
  • Improved frame data on his 2K 2P string (was negative on hit)
  • Dab Cancels are now possible from frame 5
  • Mr. Driller Again's input changed to PPPPP instead of PPP during Mr. Driller to avoid accidental inputs
  • Spider Stance Cancel ( during Mr. Driller) can be now canceled into forward Spider Step
  • Fixed his moveset trial to reflect the above changes
Elena
  • Her 4K and 1Kattacks have now a Strong reaction and combo into each other. The forward momentum is increased to facilitate the combo
  • Her c.3K can be canceled into 8K
  • Her grab now has Hard Knockdown properties and chains into 2K
Shaz
  • Improved frame data on 2KKK and 4K to make them safe and not negative on hit
  • Increased damage on his Impact Headbutt to 30 (followup c.P)
Lejl
  • Fixed a missing scaling limiter on her regular grab. Now, when used in a combo, her regular grab will always deal at least 35% of its max damage, independent on the combo scaling

Bug fixes

  • Dynamic resolution is switched off by default (caused random crashes on Linux/Proton and Steam Deck)
  • FPS limit is now 144fps by default, thus avoiding graphic cards going nuclear when the game first launches

