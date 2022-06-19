Schwarzerblitz v1.4.7 - Minor balance update

v.1.4.7 - Minor balance update
Balance patch to fix a couple legacy characters and remove some unwanted interactions.
Character adjustments
Kaya
- Removed her mid-screen Sukeban Takedown combo, which was completely accidental
- Added a Mid and Low option to some of her strings
Krave
- Improved frame data on his 2K 2P string (was negative on hit)
- Dab Cancels are now possible from frame 5
- Mr. Driller Again's input changed to PPPPP instead of PPP during Mr. Driller to avoid accidental inputs
- Spider Stance Cancel ( during Mr. Driller) can be now canceled into forward Spider Step
- Fixed his moveset trial to reflect the above changes
Elena
- Her 4K and 1Kattacks have now a Strong reaction and combo into each other. The forward momentum is increased to facilitate the combo
- Her c.3K can be canceled into 8K
- Her grab now has Hard Knockdown properties and chains into 2K
Shaz
- Improved frame data on 2KKK and 4K to make them safe and not negative on hit
- Increased damage on his Impact Headbutt to 30 (followup c.P)
Lejl
- Fixed a missing scaling limiter on her regular grab. Now, when used in a combo, her regular grab will always deal at least 35% of its max damage, independent on the combo scaling
Bug fixes
- Dynamic resolution is switched off by default (caused random crashes on Linux/Proton and Steam Deck)
- FPS limit is now 144fps by default, thus avoiding graphic cards going nuclear when the game first launches
