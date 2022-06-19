Disable the mod function temporarily
Added combat achievements
- Modified the Corps Tech UI
Modify the corresponding tutorial
The maximum number of combined troops will be affected by the science and technology level of the military academy
Improved ai ambush effect
Movement will now mark foggy areas
Regiment characteristics and general resolution usage requirements have been changed to merit
The political points and stability of the commander-in-chief will be translated into military achievements
Simplified general resolution
Fixed an issue where the view of the original area was not correct after the unit moved
New rule: Repel can now be triggered if the enemy has 3 times as many troops on the front
Optimize the order of combo effects: Unit combo > Upgrade formation > Upgrade weapon
Fixed a bug where units could lose control of an enemy's capital when they capture it
Fixed bug Mc-117589 - Loading poison gas bomb screen display
