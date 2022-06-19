 Skip to content

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 19 June 2022

0.8.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8966244

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Disable the mod function temporarily
Added combat achievements

  • Modified the Corps Tech UI
    Modify the corresponding tutorial
    The maximum number of combined troops will be affected by the science and technology level of the military academy
    Improved ai ambush effect
    Movement will now mark foggy areas
    Regiment characteristics and general resolution usage requirements have been changed to merit
    The political points and stability of the commander-in-chief will be translated into military achievements
    Simplified general resolution
    Fixed an issue where the view of the original area was not correct after the unit moved
    New rule: Repel can now be triggered if the enemy has 3 times as many troops on the front
    Optimize the order of combo effects: Unit combo > Upgrade formation > Upgrade weapon
    Fixed a bug where units could lose control of an enemy's capital when they capture it
    Fixed bug Mc-117589 - Loading poison gas bomb screen display
