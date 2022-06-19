 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 19 June 2022

Patch Notes v0.03 Early Access

Build 8966229

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions:

  • Mods are now in the “Mods” folder. The default Mod is called “Default”.
  • Multiple mods can be stored and switched at runtime in the Main Menu options.
  • Moddable Helmet, Jersey and Pants textures. To use, add textures to the Textures folder and name them correctly. Use Material #6 in the teams.csv. See the Phoenixes in the Default mod for an example. Use FootballPlayer.fbx in the Mods folder to test your textures.
  • League logo on the field is now moddable. Replace loading_logo.png in the Images folder.
  • RenderScale in Quality settings now works.
  • Match start performance optimized by setting asyncUploadTimeSlice to 16 miliseconds and asyncUploadBufferSize to 256MB.
  • Playbook page navigation numbers
  • New background city (v3)

Bug Fixes:

  • Pause menu no longer selects a play upon resuming
  • Standard play selection no longer being overridden by kickoff when spamming buttons
  • During the pre-match flyby, one of the jets was missing
  • Fantasy draft team can now be changed after backing out of fantasy draft screen
  • Temporarily grayed out ‘team select’ and ‘options’ in pause menu until they work properly
  • Season Mode play choices now restricted by whether or not they’ve been collected
  • No more kicking straight up
  • Kickoff touchback no longer softlocks by setting line of scrimmage at the goalpost

Notes:

  • Any mod content in the root folder can now be deleted (Images, csv files, etc). It can now be found in Mods/Default.
