Patch Notes v0.03 Early Access

New Additions:
- Mods are now in the “Mods” folder. The default Mod is called “Default”.
- Multiple mods can be stored and switched at runtime in the Main Menu options.
- Moddable Helmet, Jersey and Pants textures. To use, add textures to the Textures folder and name them correctly. Use Material #6 in the teams.csv. See the Phoenixes in the Default mod for an example. Use FootballPlayer.fbx in the Mods folder to test your textures.
- League logo on the field is now moddable. Replace loading_logo.png in the Images folder.
- RenderScale in Quality settings now works.
- Match start performance optimized by setting asyncUploadTimeSlice to 16 miliseconds and asyncUploadBufferSize to 256MB.
- Playbook page navigation numbers
- New background city (v3)
Bug Fixes:
- Pause menu no longer selects a play upon resuming
- Standard play selection no longer being overridden by kickoff when spamming buttons
- During the pre-match flyby, one of the jets was missing
- Fantasy draft team can now be changed after backing out of fantasy draft screen
- Temporarily grayed out ‘team select’ and ‘options’ in pause menu until they work properly
- Season Mode play choices now restricted by whether or not they’ve been collected
- No more kicking straight up
- Kickoff touchback no longer softlocks by setting line of scrimmage at the goalpost
Notes:
- Any mod content in the root folder can now be deleted (Images, csv files, etc). It can now be found in Mods/Default.
