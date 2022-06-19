 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Desert's Rose update for 19 June 2022

June 19th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8966014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey All, I tested and got the game working with the Oculus Quest 2! It simply requires live link/air link to play. I also fixed a couple of random bugs.

Changed files in this update

The Desert's Rose Content Depot 935111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link