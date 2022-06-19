- drone in Flash's first scene now responds to inventory items
- added a fail-safe to be able to advance on vital Waffallafia dialog
- made Eevi's dialog scroll indicators brighter
- fixed a few voice lines
- fixed 'Corporate Assault Teams' lore entry to display correctly (or rather, at all)
- fixed a few typos
- temporarily removed the bird from Eevi's rooftop because if you hacked it, IT WOULD HACK YOU BACK! :O
Born Punk update for 19 June 2022
Patch 1.01 - quick fixes based on reports and feedback
Patchnotes via Steam Community
