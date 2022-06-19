 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Born Punk update for 19 June 2022

Patch 1.01 - quick fixes based on reports and feedback

Share · View all patches · Build 8965389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • drone in Flash's first scene now responds to inventory items
  • added a fail-safe to be able to advance on vital Waffallafia dialog
  • made Eevi's dialog scroll indicators brighter
  • fixed a few voice lines
  • fixed 'Corporate Assault Teams' lore entry to display correctly (or rather, at all)
  • fixed a few typos
  • temporarily removed the bird from Eevi's rooftop because if you hacked it, IT WOULD HACK YOU BACK! :O

Changed files in this update

Insert Disk 22 Content Depot 979481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link