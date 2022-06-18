 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 18 June 2022

Update 1.025

Build 8964949

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Added quick groups storing and selection
  • Added creating and saving technology plans on the main menu; the last preset plan selected will be loaded automatically when starting a game
  • Wild animals react to domestic animals
  • Humans and domestic dogs counterattack wild animals

Corrections and Fixes

  • Weapon specialization skills affected blocking with a shield, dodging, and the mitigation of movement speed penalties from armor
  • The combined effect of warrior skill and weapon specialization skill on blocking with a melee weapon was too great
  • Pastures did not change state from idle to training when a dog was added
  • Deselecting a unit working at a building from the Unit - Info tab while that building is selected did not update the display
  • Wild animals could become stuck when attempting to flee in some cases
  • Rally points could be placed off the map
  • Right clicking while in rally point mode did nothing when the cursor was off the map

Balance

  • Aggressive wild animals have a chance to flee from ranged attacks
  • The affect of warrior skill on dodging is reduced by armor
  • 'Horse Kicking' tech works against enemy dogs and wild animals, and the chance of kicking increases with the horse's quality
  • Dogs, wolves, and boar are harder to hit with ranged weapons
  • Wild horses, buffalo, and deer are easier to hit with ranged weapons
  • Wild animals heal when not in combat
  • Minor tweaks to weapon stats
  • Minor tweaks to animal combat stats

UI/UX

  • Add new end stats for game time, animals tamed and bred, constructs made, melee and ranged damage dealt, and shots fired
  • Improved the interaction logic of the technology UI and allowed it to show more queued techs
  • Added a reset button to the map parameters screen; this does not save the reset values to disk
