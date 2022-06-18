Update 1.025

New Features and Improvements
- Added quick groups storing and selection
- Added creating and saving technology plans on the main menu; the last preset plan selected will be loaded automatically when starting a game
- Wild animals react to domestic animals
- Humans and domestic dogs counterattack wild animals
Corrections and Fixes
- Weapon specialization skills affected blocking with a shield, dodging, and the mitigation of movement speed penalties from armor
- The combined effect of warrior skill and weapon specialization skill on blocking with a melee weapon was too great
- Pastures did not change state from idle to training when a dog was added
- Deselecting a unit working at a building from the Unit - Info tab while that building is selected did not update the display
- Wild animals could become stuck when attempting to flee in some cases
- Rally points could be placed off the map
- Right clicking while in rally point mode did nothing when the cursor was off the map
Balance
- Aggressive wild animals have a chance to flee from ranged attacks
- The affect of warrior skill on dodging is reduced by armor
- 'Horse Kicking' tech works against enemy dogs and wild animals, and the chance of kicking increases with the horse's quality
- Dogs, wolves, and boar are harder to hit with ranged weapons
- Wild horses, buffalo, and deer are easier to hit with ranged weapons
- Wild animals heal when not in combat
- Minor tweaks to weapon stats
- Minor tweaks to animal combat stats
UI/UX
- Add new end stats for game time, animals tamed and bred, constructs made, melee and ranged damage dealt, and shots fired
- Improved the interaction logic of the technology UI and allowed it to show more queued techs
- Added a reset button to the map parameters screen; this does not save the reset values to disk
Changed files in this update