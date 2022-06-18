 Skip to content

Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist update for 18 June 2022

Nora the Wannabe Alchemist version 0.262 - 18.06.2022

Build 8964577

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Clients now can be rejected (and then the new ones will show up the next day)
  • added overlay with a proper information after reaching the current end of content
  • added a warning sound for picking fruits/flowers with a full basket, and reviving with empty mana bar
  • 3 tiers of achievements for gathering materials, creating the potions, planting plants, and letting plants wither
  • 1 tier (for now) of achivements for gold earned, finished clients' orders, and used mana

Fixes:

  • ladybug and fruit collections can now be finished
  • corrected position of tutorial labels for all the resolutions
  • Minor Potion of Mana now can't be used before starting the harvesting minigame
  • fixed resetting item counters in the shop
  • other minor graphical glitches fixes
  • minor changes in polish localization

Balance:

  • shortened delay before a transformation from flower to fruit starts
  • plants are now more responsive when it comes to reviving them
