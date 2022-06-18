Nora the Wannabe Alchemist version 0.262 - 18.06.2022

New features:
- Clients now can be rejected (and then the new ones will show up the next day)
- added overlay with a proper information after reaching the current end of content
- added a warning sound for picking fruits/flowers with a full basket, and reviving with empty mana bar
- 3 tiers of achievements for gathering materials, creating the potions, planting plants, and letting plants wither
- 1 tier (for now) of achivements for gold earned, finished clients' orders, and used mana
Fixes:
- ladybug and fruit collections can now be finished
- corrected position of tutorial labels for all the resolutions
- Minor Potion of Mana now can't be used before starting the harvesting minigame
- fixed resetting item counters in the shop
- other minor graphical glitches fixes
- minor changes in polish localization
Balance:
- shortened delay before a transformation from flower to fruit starts
- plants are now more responsive when it comes to reviving them
Changed files in this update