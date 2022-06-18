 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 18 June 2022

Patch 0.073 EA

Patch 0.073 EA

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay Changes
  • Claiming a territory with a garrison no longer gives the player the buildings under that territory
  • Changed 'Mage Academy' collision size to 4x4 from 4x3
  • Reduced militia cost from 90 to 85
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed tutorial not being able to be started due to last patch
  • Fixed not being able to load resources into a caravan
  • Fixed loading crash on certain maps
  • Fixed mages crashing the game on load
Graphics Changes
  • Changed design of mage academy to fit the new size
