Patch 0.073 EA

Gameplay Changes
- Claiming a territory with a garrison no longer gives the player the buildings under that territory
- Changed 'Mage Academy' collision size to 4x4 from 4x3
- Reduced militia cost from 90 to 85
Bug Fixes
- Fixed tutorial not being able to be started due to last patch
- Fixed not being able to load resources into a caravan
- Fixed loading crash on certain maps
- Fixed mages crashing the game on load
Graphics Changes
- Changed design of mage academy to fit the new size
