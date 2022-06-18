 Skip to content

Waifu Crush update for 18 June 2022

Waifu Crush - A competitive PvP/PvE match 3 game release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

After a long time under development, we are happy to let you know Waifu Crush is finally released!
Please come with a 19% launch sale during the first week, grab it and prove yourself!

P/s: for the limited server testing ability, the PvP may have some problem, please let us know if you found any problem with the PvP mode (and also for the entire game), we will support ASAP.

We will continue updating and fixing bugs for the game so stay calm and wait if you find any problem preventing you from enjoying the game.

Here is where you can contact us to report bug or any concert:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1831680/discussions/0/6086066536283049889/

