Chicken Invaders Universe update for 18 June 2022

Early Access version 110

· Build 8963594 · Last edited by Wendy

New waves! Lots and lots of them. Let’s count them all together: 1… 2… 3… 4… 5… 6… 7… 8… 9… 10… oops, out of fingers!

What I said during the last major wave addition (see https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-52/10071) is strangely appropriate for this update, too:

I originally didn’t intend for it to become this massive thing. I merely wanted to add a couple of new waves to the game, because (i) it’s been a while and (ii) there’s a long upcoming period during which adding new content will not be a priority. After the first 2-3 waves, however, I kept adding more and more because (i) I re-acquainted myself with the wave creation code, so my efficiency increased (for a similar reason to why working sets, cache warming and economies of scale are a thing) and (ii) great new ideas kept coming in from you guys. It almost killed me, but I crammed in as many as I could (a few more will appear in the next update).

Make no mistake about it, the majority of these new waves are not for the faint of heart, so they will only appear in higher difficulties (typically, 40% to 70%). Also, the new additions will unavoidably shuffle the wave ordering of exisiting missions, so you might find that your stored favourites are no longer such favourites after all.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-110/22316

