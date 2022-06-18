Version 1.0.2

1.0.2 (Jun 18 2022)
New
- Increased game's internal resolution
- Increased collectables' visibility by making them appear larger when they are distant
- Improved Neodorino's interface
Fixes
- Fixed Title Screen music not playing
- Fixed Neodorino's visual bug when changing tracks
- Fixed Steam Overlay not pausing during gameplay
- Fixed some level selection visual glitches
1.0.1 (Jun 16 2022)
Fixes
- Rival fixes:
- Rival no longer crashes onto the player upon spawning
- Rival no longer despawns in a level
- Fixed game over conditions, you can no longer lose after winning and viceversa
- You can no longer spam the buy car button
- Fixed infinite speed exploit
- Fixed health/gasoline cap
- Fixed police and rival popups that would show up after unpausing
- Fixed "Neodori Forever" achievement unlocking
- Fixed particle effects
- Fixed some UI elements that wouldn't properly show up
Changed files in this update