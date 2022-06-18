 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neodori Forever update for 18 June 2022

Version 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8963366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.2 (Jun 18 2022)

New

  • Increased game's internal resolution
  • Increased collectables' visibility by making them appear larger when they are distant
  • Improved Neodorino's interface

Fixes

  • Fixed Title Screen music not playing
  • Fixed Neodorino's visual bug when changing tracks
  • Fixed Steam Overlay not pausing during gameplay
  • Fixed some level selection visual glitches

1.0.1 (Jun 16 2022)

Fixes

  • Rival fixes:
  • Rival no longer crashes onto the player upon spawning
  • Rival no longer despawns in a level
  • Fixed game over conditions, you can no longer lose after winning and viceversa
  • You can no longer spam the buy car button
  • Fixed infinite speed exploit
  • Fixed health/gasoline cap
  • Fixed police and rival popups that would show up after unpausing
  • Fixed "Neodori Forever" achievement unlocking
  • Fixed particle effects
  • Fixed some UI elements that wouldn't properly show up
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link