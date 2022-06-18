 Skip to content

Renryuu: Ascension update for 18 June 2022

Update 22.06.18

Update 22.06.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 22.06.18 changes:

  • New event with Chiyo and Kayelinth, which starts when you talk with Chiyo at the sleeping chambers. Requires Chiyo's first night CG scene, Kayelinth's first night CG scene, the river scene with Chiyo and Kayelinth, the encounter with Raidy on the challenge floor of the Spire of Courage, and the dialog about stone plates as teleport options in Lalizan in Dorgania.
  • You can now marry Chiyo. Requires the Mystery forest event with Kayelinth, and that you advance the main story until Varea comes to your castle.
  • Added a "Monitor Synch FPS" option to the option menu, to help people who suffered poor performance due to FPS issues.
  • The teleport stones for Begus, Amagal, and Dorgania have no use anymore and can be sold.
  • The "Teleport Stone Central" was renamed to "Teleport Orb".
  • Instead of receiving multiple teleport stones, the teleport orb is "upgraded" with the coordinates for Amagal, Begus, and Dorgnaia, when you have the events about it.
  • Trey gives you the teleport orb after the introduction to the ministers in the throne room now, instead of requiring an additional dialog at the sleeping chambers.
  • Fixed a bug with the red button in the nature dungeon of the brexeet isles.

