Season 5 is now live!
season 5 mechanics
- Yendor mode characters can participate again in the level 1 - 200 race. Competition is separated by character class.
- Most time efficient level 1 - 200 runs win (its possible to do reruns to beat the level 200 efficiency records).
- Yendor mode characters can no longer benefit from clan bonuses and cannot participate in dailies.
- Yendor mode characters which activate the playerkiller flag can get an exp bonus.
- 'Souls-like' Invasion mechanics have now been introduced. You can /invade <target player>. Target needs to have PK flag on and you need to be within a certain level range. Anyone within level range can assist an invasion victim using the command /assist <victim name>.
Patch notes
- Experience for certain quests has been capped for the appropriate level range.
- Added focus as a new resource to all classes ('rage' for warrior type characters).
- Certain special spells/skills consume focus. Certain spell/skill effects are based on focus.
- Regular damage (DPS) skills/spells do not require focus.
- Focus recovers over time. Idling or performing certain actions increases focus regen.
- The meditate skill improves focus.
Changed files in this update