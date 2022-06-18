 Skip to content

Astonia Remastered update for 18 June 2022

Season 5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 5 is now live!

season 5 mechanics

  • Yendor mode characters can participate again in the level 1 - 200 race. Competition is separated by character class.
  • Most time efficient level 1 - 200 runs win (its possible to do reruns to beat the level 200 efficiency records).
  • Yendor mode characters can no longer benefit from clan bonuses and cannot participate in dailies.
  • Yendor mode characters which activate the playerkiller flag can get an exp bonus.
  • 'Souls-like' Invasion mechanics have now been introduced. You can /invade <target player>. Target needs to have PK flag on and you need to be within a certain level range. Anyone within level range can assist an invasion victim using the command /assist <victim name>.

Patch notes

  • Experience for certain quests has been capped for the appropriate level range.
  • Added focus as a new resource to all classes ('rage' for warrior type characters).
  • Certain special spells/skills consume focus. Certain spell/skill effects are based on focus.
  • Regular damage (DPS) skills/spells do not require focus.
  • Focus recovers over time. Idling or performing certain actions increases focus regen.
  • The meditate skill improves focus.
