 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CEO update for 18 June 2022

Patch notes, 0.3.45

Share · View all patches · Build 8963258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • CEO wasn't paid, regardless of salary/bonus settings
  • New logging category for discovered natural resources
  • Investors won't sell for less than 10% above current stock price
  • When sending offers to buy shares from other players, the initial offer is 10% above current stock price
  • Brand rating updates correctly when switching between product type and product class policies
  • If a purchasing unit does not have a current source, a warning symbol will be displayed in the unit matrix
  • Clicking "Select Supplier" from a Purchasing unit with a previously set product type, will (initially) filter results based on that product type
  • Initial version of building layout library. Currently only on factories. Available from the building manager. Will be expanded in the next updates.
  • In multiplayer games with many humans, not enough AI competitors were created
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link