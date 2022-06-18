- CEO wasn't paid, regardless of salary/bonus settings
- New logging category for discovered natural resources
- Investors won't sell for less than 10% above current stock price
- When sending offers to buy shares from other players, the initial offer is 10% above current stock price
- Brand rating updates correctly when switching between product type and product class policies
- If a purchasing unit does not have a current source, a warning symbol will be displayed in the unit matrix
- Clicking "Select Supplier" from a Purchasing unit with a previously set product type, will (initially) filter results based on that product type
- Initial version of building layout library. Currently only on factories. Available from the building manager. Will be expanded in the next updates.
- In multiplayer games with many humans, not enough AI competitors were created
CEO update for 18 June 2022
Patch notes, 0.3.45
