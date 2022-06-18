Version 4.3.12, Knights & Nightmares

Dev Notes
- We are about to start our second phase of Act V playtesting! But I wanted to get a (slightly early) monthly update out first, so that we can properly focus on it. I hope you enjoy some of the fruits of the last few weeks!
- MVP of this build is Soulphase, for doing a quite tremendous amount of work to refresh all of our translations. We are still looking for more help, so let me know if you’re bilingual and have some time to spare!
Features
- Fate: Naho’s infernal fate (collab with DoItToJulia and Null).
- Fate: A followup to Sabetha & Inej’s protean fate (collab with DoItToJulia and Null).
- Art: Chanwe’s kobold fate (Lubbio).
- Art: Darja’s anal scene, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Darja’s anal scene, nude variant (Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne’s protean fate (Lubbio).
- Art: Naho’s protean fate (Lubbio).
- Art: Character art for various guards, remastered (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Character art for drakesgard (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Character art for the drakesgard commander (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: A new ‘overwhelmed’ emote for Darja (Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Animated idles for Malagar, gauntleted version (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Malice, remastered and extended (Amon Ra)
- Animation: Animated idles for Malice, nude variants (Amon Ra).
- Voice: Adeline’s transitions from the Pale Rock finale to her reunion (Act V only, Marina Montague).
- Voice: Many of the dragon’s lines for conquest decisions (GreyScale).
- Voice: Many of the dragon’s lines for Mina’s heist (GreyScale).
- Voice: Malagar’s arrival, surprise nude Darja variant (Robin Peakway).
- Voice: Malagar’s goofy laboratory intro (Robin Peakway).
- Voice: Malagar’s plans for transanguination (Robin Peakway).
- Voice: The rest of Malagar’s part in Heloise’s bad science scene (Robin Peakway).
- Voice: Mina’s bed of riches scene (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Valzira’s vaginal scene (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s pregnancy reveal (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s captive interrogation (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s kobold fate, and its followup (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s wolfman fate, and its followup (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s mercenary fate, and its followup (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s ignition scene (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s part in the conquest of Pale Rock (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s part in Marie-Anne’s fate followup (Jezebeth).
- Translation: Czech, menus and up to the end of Act I (DragonRiderMax).
- Translation: The French, German, Polish, Russian, and Spanish translations have all been refreshed and improved (Soulphase).
Tweaks
- The Chinese (Traditional) translation has been removed from the game’s options because we cannot currently keep it up to date. If you speak Chinese and can help us restore either of the translations, please get in touch!
- The French Act II translations are under heavy maintenance, so they have been temporarily removed. They’ll be back in the next update!
- Markers for when you reach the end of current content have been refreshed, so they will not play if there is still some way of progressing a character’s plotline (such as making them consort).
- Chanwe’s existing scenes have been amended to make use of her new emotional range.
- Darja’s forced scene will reflect your previously-established hole preference.
- Guards throughout the game have been visually differentiated by type, and rank.
- The old style idle animations for the guards have been archived, while we await the new versions.
- Malice recognises if she is being named after one of her mothers.
- Audio and visual direction for Marie-Anne’s protean fate scene has been improved.
- Visiting the proteans will show unseen fate followups before any repeats.
- Supporter credits in the About page have been updated.
- Writing and VA credits in the Gallery have been updated.
- Heloise’s wolfman fate has been added to the gallery.
- Naho’s protean fate has been added to the gallery.
- Malagar now has a gallery page of his own.
- Gallery scenes have been ordered in a more consistent way.
Fixes
- Automatic language assignment will only happen once, on first bootup, rather than every time you load the game.
- Adeline’s nude character animations work correctly.
- Captives that are busy receiving Breaker’s HR services will not be available for other purposes.
- Malice will not consider people as potential mothers if they are in the tender care of your hordes.
- The climax of Malice’s dream scene animation arrives slightly later.
- Mina’s consort promotion properly reflects her current state of dress.
- Sabetha’s animated idles no longer make the occasional visit to Schroedinger’s black box.
- Valzira’s “Unwanted Delivery” scene has been restored to the gallery.
- Game text has been aligned with VA in several places.
Changed files in this update