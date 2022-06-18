 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 18 June 2022

Major Update 2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8963074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Creature: Tremor

Traits
  • Can burrow underground
  • Unable to jump
  • Natural stamina leech
  • Gains 5 vitality per level
  • Damage scales off vitality.
  • Worm thing
Skills:
  • Chomp: Chomp the target dealing damage.
  • Ice Chomp: Bite the target dealing damage and freeze it.
  • Frozen Scales: Make your scales tougher and more deadly.
  • Burrow Underground: Hide inside the ground able to move but cant attack or use items/skills.
  • Glacial Evade: Gain a large amount of evasion for a period of time.
  • Reach: Reach and bite the target stunning it.

Update Notes:

  • Fixed an issue with Steamworks.
  • Fixed an issue with Clamper flame not showing.
  • Fixed the attack range gain per level.
  • Fixed an issue with hitting selected targets.
  • Fixed creature collider increase per level to prevent falling below the map when logging in.
  • Fixed Crystal Sorceresses having too much armor.
  • Changed start positions to prevent falling below the map when logging in.
  • Smashed a bug that made attack range off when higher level.
  • Smashed a bug with growing to a higher level and the collider changing causing falling under the map.
  • Smashed few bugs on the backend, sorted some code.
  • Smashed a bug that made day and night not sync with other players.
  • Created a safety net below all maps and dungeon to prevent death if you fall.
  • Buffed the Crystal King Boss to be harder.
  • Adjusted mushroom skills hitbox.
  • Adjusted lighting to not be so dark.
  • Reduced the Rat Mugger attack speed from 3 to 1.5.
  • Buffed Ice Goblin with health and damage.
  • Wulv base HP changed from 500 to 200 and 250 to 100 per level.
  • Buffed purple and blue crystals health so you get more crystals.
  • Doubled the collect crystals quest requirements and rewards.
  • Added a second main boss to Crystal Cave ~ now there's a blue and purple crystal boss to match the theme. Thank you to Astra for the suggestion.
  • Moved around some objects in the dungeon to avoid exploit spots.
  • Added the word "Passive" in the title of all passives not to confuse new players.
  • Increased base movement speed when walking and sprinting.
  • Changed all skill level requirements from 1-10-25-50-75-100 to 1-25-50-100-500-1000.
  • Buffed Clamper base vitality gain per level from 1 to 10 per level, base HP from 600 to 1000 per level, added 1 pain armor per level, in return lowered the base block rate from 0.05 to 0.01 and block damage rate from 0.05 to 0.04 I made this change to increase the damage and make it a little more tanky but not overpowered.
  • Corrected some typos.
  • Removed the compass due to issues but creatures shouldn't use it anyways instead added a map button in-game for reference for now until I add a minimap.
  • Removed Crystal Sorceress from the dungeon as a monster, it now only spawns from the boss.

Item changes:

  • New dungeon item set for DPS "Predator Set"
  • Added Elemental Stone weapon to Goblin Trader for Tremor.
  • Nerfed armor on dungeon items by 1/2.
  • All dungeon weapons now cost crystals to mutate.
  • Moonlight Dream now gains block rate and damage per level.
  • Nerfed life leech rates on Cursed Skull base by 1/2 and per level by 1/3.
  • Buffed Alkazair's Crystalized Flame experience rate gain, gave it most stat types in the game to be well rounded for all creatures.
  • Reworked Sinister Strike to give more damage overall and movement speed +0.1 per level.
  • Reworked Void Blades to be more viable while not being overpowered.
  • Reduced Rapid bite attack speed. (not done yet)
