Major Update 2.2

New Creature: Tremor
Traits
- Can burrow underground
- Unable to jump
- Natural stamina leech
- Gains 5 vitality per level
- Damage scales off vitality.
- Worm thing
Skills:
- Chomp: Chomp the target dealing damage.
- Ice Chomp: Bite the target dealing damage and freeze it.
- Frozen Scales: Make your scales tougher and more deadly.
- Burrow Underground: Hide inside the ground able to move but cant attack or use items/skills.
- Glacial Evade: Gain a large amount of evasion for a period of time.
- Reach: Reach and bite the target stunning it.
Update Notes:
- Fixed an issue with Steamworks.
- Fixed an issue with Clamper flame not showing.
- Fixed the attack range gain per level.
- Fixed an issue with hitting selected targets.
- Fixed creature collider increase per level to prevent falling below the map when logging in.
- Fixed Crystal Sorceresses having too much armor.
- Changed start positions to prevent falling below the map when logging in.
- Smashed a bug that made attack range off when higher level.
- Smashed a bug with growing to a higher level and the collider changing causing falling under the map.
- Smashed few bugs on the backend, sorted some code.
- Smashed a bug that made day and night not sync with other players.
- Created a safety net below all maps and dungeon to prevent death if you fall.
- Buffed the Crystal King Boss to be harder.
- Adjusted mushroom skills hitbox.
- Adjusted lighting to not be so dark.
- Reduced the Rat Mugger attack speed from 3 to 1.5.
- Buffed Ice Goblin with health and damage.
- Wulv base HP changed from 500 to 200 and 250 to 100 per level.
- Buffed purple and blue crystals health so you get more crystals.
- Doubled the collect crystals quest requirements and rewards.
- Added a second main boss to Crystal Cave ~ now there's a blue and purple crystal boss to match the theme. Thank you to Astra for the suggestion.
- Moved around some objects in the dungeon to avoid exploit spots.
- Added the word "Passive" in the title of all passives not to confuse new players.
- Increased base movement speed when walking and sprinting.
- Changed all skill level requirements from 1-10-25-50-75-100 to 1-25-50-100-500-1000.
- Buffed Clamper base vitality gain per level from 1 to 10 per level, base HP from 600 to 1000 per level, added 1 pain armor per level, in return lowered the base block rate from 0.05 to 0.01 and block damage rate from 0.05 to 0.04 I made this change to increase the damage and make it a little more tanky but not overpowered.
- Corrected some typos.
- Removed the compass due to issues but creatures shouldn't use it anyways instead added a map button in-game for reference for now until I add a minimap.
- Removed Crystal Sorceress from the dungeon as a monster, it now only spawns from the boss.
Item changes:
- New dungeon item set for DPS "Predator Set"
- Added Elemental Stone weapon to Goblin Trader for Tremor.
- Nerfed armor on dungeon items by 1/2.
- All dungeon weapons now cost crystals to mutate.
- Moonlight Dream now gains block rate and damage per level.
- Nerfed life leech rates on Cursed Skull base by 1/2 and per level by 1/3.
- Buffed Alkazair's Crystalized Flame experience rate gain, gave it most stat types in the game to be well rounded for all creatures.
- Reworked Sinister Strike to give more damage overall and movement speed +0.1 per level.
- Reworked Void Blades to be more viable while not being overpowered.
- Reduced Rapid bite attack speed. (not done yet)
