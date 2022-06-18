 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 18 June 2022

[Ver 0.1.06180] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 8962833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed bug that traps were not being generated.
  • Fixed bug with furniture placement (furniture can now be placed on carpets)
  • Fixed bug that prevented progress when " Order"(Switch Friends) was performed outside of Dungeons.
  • Added a new function that allows the player to immediately try again after falling down in a dungeon. (only in 【Roguelike Mode】)
  • Added pop-up displays in warehouse and on the bulletin board.
