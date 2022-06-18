 Skip to content

The Hotel update for 18 June 2022

Исправление ошибки на этаже 12/ Bug fix on floor 12

Build 8962819

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrects a bug where the demon, on floor 12 did not appear, but the pursuit music starts to play

Исправление ошибки, при которой демон, на этаже 12 не появлялся, но музыка преследования начинала играть.

