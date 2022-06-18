Feature Friday - June 17, 2022

203.49
- Added an option to display full level up information for your followers. (Prompts > "Display full level up message for followers")
- Legendary newly sentient beings now have more sensible names and titles.
- Achievements based on killing a creature are now awarded when a companion lands the killing blow.
- Kindrish can no longer be modded.
- Kindrish can no longer be returned to the hindren multiple times.
- When you create a recipe from a meal with Canned Have-It-All as an ingredient, the recipe's replacement ingredient is now always a valid ingredient.
- Wardens Esther can no longer spawn hated by the Merchants' Guild. They can now spawn hated by dromaids, however.
- The descriptions of meals cooked with liquid ingredients now include liquids themselves rather than their containers.
- Autoexplore is now less willing to walk up next to a hostile aquatic creature that cannot itself approach you.
- The missile weapon Fire binding now works to activate an ability when targeting with the prerelease input manager.
- Fixed a bug that caused cybernetic implants meant to occupy equipment slots on implantation to fail to do so and appear in inventory, resulting in inappropriate behavior.
- Fixed a bug that caused the red targeting indicator for lithofex's gaze to disappear after loading a save.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from pouring across map boundaries.
- Fixed a typo in brooding rosepuff's description.
- Fixed a bug that caused penetrating radar to show the identified tiles for unidentified items stuck in walls.
- Fixed a bug in diagonal movement in target pickers when prerelease input manager is enabled.
- [modding] Added GetLevelUpDiceEvent and GetLevelUpPointsEvent to alter stats gained from level ups without defining a new genotype or subtype.
