Too Many Trolls! DR4X Weekly Changelog #47: 6/17/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8962161 · Last edited 18 June 2022 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This time I've done some improvements to the trolls, added a new unit, and added art to all the Pqvv'Ger units and buildings!

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-Added two new wild force options!

--Here Be Darkness

---It gets the Dark Forest Tile set

---It is like a more dark fantasy style version of Here Be Dragons

--Too Many Trolls

---Its just trolls



-Added 4 new random events that can happen when "Too Many Trolls" is selected

--Including one that spawns a completely new unit you can't get from anything else

-Added 4 new random events that can happen when "Slimy Swamps" is selected as your wild force option

--Including one that spawns, you guessed it, a unique unit

-Improved swamp troll lair description

-Improved bog troll lair description

-Improved bog troll description

-Improved swamp troll description

-improved trollfish description

-improved trollfish nest description

-Added new art for all Pqvv'Ger units and buildings

Pqvv'Ger



Uncjw



Uncjw Ferk



Pqvv'Ger Lair



Gqudjccg Fcmwj



Evadwgi Gqudjccg



Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where upgraded units did not set up the unit highlighted event which broke MANY things all of which have been broken forever due to this never ever being noticed or fixed, fun right! This should mak ethings much better.

-Fixed bug where mission begin button wasn't set to the correct image and text color

Balancing

-"Land of the insects" now has more evenly distributed lair types.

-Increased cost to recruit all trolls from 15->20 misery

Suggestion for testers

-Try one of the new wild force options or play as the Pqvv'Ger faction!

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Nothing this time as usual because no one cares about my game except myself it seems.