Bug Patch!

Hey Everyone, just posted a quick patch with a few bugs slain, and a lot of fixes to the tooltips and other bits of older irrelevant info. Enjoy!
Patch Notes - 10.66 - Bugs and things
- Fixed a ton of missing or erroneous tooltips on cards, typos, and other small errors
- Fixed the Bug Report button
- Fixed some bugs related to the Difficulties not resetting between runs sometimes.
- Fixed bug with not always being able to Quick Equip the 14th cards if your hero has 13 cards equipped.
- Fixed some issues with the End of Run where you'd see an unlock animation for cards you've already unlocked.
- Cleaned up some bugs related to exiting mid battle.
- Fixed Carrions Boneyard card which wasn't discounting on first play.
- Fixed cards without an upgraded version from showing a "Default" card
- Fixed missing tooltips on Enemy Cards
- Fixed Custom Hero frames not actually applying to the hero frame in battles.
- Fixed Dark Effigy artifact not working with Carrion's Animated Carcass cards
- Fixed Glorious Breastplate artifact from not working on Discarded cards.
- Fixed Bjorn's Death Sentence from applying the Cleanse onto the enemy instead of Bjorn.
- Updated Ragnarok's Marching Orders to show up in preview damage, and changed it do deliver two separate hits clearly.
- Added tooltips for Execute and Locked Overload
- Fixed the node label rewards for a Super Elite battle to show the correct rewards.
- Updated the text for the Uzir starting bonus to show +250 gold.
- Reintroduced a Double Shield icon behind the AP Bubble to show Ally cast range, to differentiate it from Self cast cards. Also added a tooltip for Ranged Ally.
- Fixed the Boss Chat bubble to flip depending on who is speaking, to help clarify who is talking.
- Fixed some issues with the Pick 3 showing cards that are at the equip limits. If you already have a Legendary in your backpack, you won't see that same legendary unless its neutral and another hero can use it. Same with having 3 of the same card already, you won't see more of them, unless another hero can use it too.
- Updated the Filter in the collection, still a WIP though.
- Fixed Serrated Shiv from needing to hit an enemy, now works with all cards played by that hero.
