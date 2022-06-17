Big Update out now: New Map, More Languages and more Bugfixes!

Version B 6.0
ChangeLog
New features:
- 20 new languages!
- There is now a new map: Lehnitz Heilstätten!
- DemoCrazy: Use your influence. Now vote in-game on future features!
- It is now possible to clear the save state (Options -> UI & Language)
- Ghostbox now gives direct feedback if it has detected something
- you can now attach yourself as a dead player to living players to track them
Changes:
- Key mapping for throwing money changed: B. You can adjust the key mapping in the options
- Creature now only listens to the language set by the player
- Creatures now have a cooldown after each chase (varies by difficulty)
Bug fixes:
- Trunk return bug fixed
- Number of lighters in the trunk is now saved correctly
- Creatures now start the hunt not so fast
- AI of the creatures reworked (work in progress)
- Mysteria Lane: fixed bug where the creature assumed you were in the house, although this was of course not true
- other small bugfixes
older ChangeLogs can always be found in our Discord channel: metaphysicalgame.com/discord
Changed files in this update