MetaPhysical update for 17 June 2022

Big Update out now: New Map, More Languages and more Bugfixes!

Last edited by Wendy

Version B 6.0

ChangeLog

New features:
  • 20 new languages!
  • There is now a new map: Lehnitz Heilstätten!
  • DemoCrazy: Use your influence. Now vote in-game on future features!
  • It is now possible to clear the save state (Options -> UI & Language)
  • Ghostbox now gives direct feedback if it has detected something
  • you can now attach yourself as a dead player to living players to track them
Changes:
  • Key mapping for throwing money changed: B. You can adjust the key mapping in the options
  • Creature now only listens to the language set by the player
  • Creatures now have a cooldown after each chase (varies by difficulty)
Bug fixes:
  • Trunk return bug fixed
  • Number of lighters in the trunk is now saved correctly
  • Creatures now start the hunt not so fast
  • AI of the creatures reworked (work in progress)
  • Mysteria Lane: fixed bug where the creature assumed you were in the house, although this was of course not true
  • other small bugfixes

older ChangeLogs can always be found in our Discord channel: metaphysicalgame.com/discord

