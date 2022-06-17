 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 17 June 2022

Patch 0.072 EA

Patch 0.072 EA

Patchnotes via Steam Community
AI Improvements
  • Improved shop and housing placement
  • Now distributes its soldiers evenly amongst garrisons (previously all went into the castle first)
Gameplay Changes
  • Increased radius of smaller shops by 4 and bigger shops by 2
  • Area of influence for shops is now a circle instead of square
  • Increased the time that random events appear from 14 to 17 minutes
  • Removed the possibility of T2 units spawning from a bandit event
  • Removed the possibility of T1 cavalry spawning from a bandit event
  • Decreased the possibility of T1 units spawning from a bandit event
  • Added the possibility of a hangman spawning with bandits
  • Reduced ogre's attack from 2 to 1.5
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed graphical glitch where shop range indicators would stay on the map after placement is cancelled
  • Fixed AI not being able to build clothing shop
  • Fixed units sometimes being stuck forever attacking a garrison door
  • T0 bandits are now properly able to capture garrisons
Graphics Changes
  • Added an additional opening in the castle's roof to make for less crowded looks when fully staffed
