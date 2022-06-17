Patch 0.072 EA

AI Improvements
- Improved shop and housing placement
- Now distributes its soldiers evenly amongst garrisons (previously all went into the castle first)
Gameplay Changes
- Increased radius of smaller shops by 4 and bigger shops by 2
- Area of influence for shops is now a circle instead of square
- Increased the time that random events appear from 14 to 17 minutes
- Removed the possibility of T2 units spawning from a bandit event
- Removed the possibility of T1 cavalry spawning from a bandit event
- Decreased the possibility of T1 units spawning from a bandit event
- Added the possibility of a hangman spawning with bandits
- Reduced ogre's attack from 2 to 1.5
Bug Fixes
- Fixed graphical glitch where shop range indicators would stay on the map after placement is cancelled
- Fixed AI not being able to build clothing shop
- Fixed units sometimes being stuck forever attacking a garrison door
- T0 bandits are now properly able to capture garrisons
Graphics Changes
- Added an additional opening in the castle's roof to make for less crowded looks when fully staffed
Changed files in this update