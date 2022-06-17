 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 17 June 2022

The ATLAS enters The WILDS...

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ANIMAL CHANGES

  • WOLF: Improved wolf's texture set for increased realism
  • WOLF: New howl audio and animations
  • Hid the next playable animal in the world

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • UI: Cleaned up the gameplay and UI to be a little sleeker
  • ATLAS INTRODUCED: The atlas will serve as your guide to the game. Containing all information you have learned living as various animals. Information must be discovered through experiences in game.
  • INSPECTION: A new mechanics that will proceed any interactions with unknown elements of the game.
  • NEW FOODS: New foods include various fungi, vegetables, fruits, and dead crab carcass.

