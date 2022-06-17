The ATLAS enters The WILDS...

ANIMAL CHANGES
- WOLF: Improved wolf's texture set for increased realism
- WOLF: New howl audio and animations
- Hid the next playable animal in the world
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- UI: Cleaned up the gameplay and UI to be a little sleeker
- ATLAS INTRODUCED: The atlas will serve as your guide to the game. Containing all information you have learned living as various animals. Information must be discovered through experiences in game.
- INSPECTION: A new mechanics that will proceed any interactions with unknown elements of the game.
- NEW FOODS: New foods include various fungi, vegetables, fruits, and dead crab carcass.
